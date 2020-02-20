2/22/20– Katricia Hodge

Funeral services for Ms. Katricia Hodge, age 82, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Adam Duncan Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service on Saturday, at the funeral home. Ms. Hodge passed from this life on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Horizon Health and Rehab in Manchester, TN.
Katricia was born in Brickie, Arkansas on May 9, 1937, to the late Cyril and Mary Wiser. She loved making crafts including knitting, sewing, and beading. Katricia also loved animals and drinking coffee with some cookies. She would always visit her favorite spot, Waffle House, travel, and she enjoyed collecting elephant figurines.
In addition to her parents, Katricia is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Hodge. She is survived by her brother, Iliff Leighton Wiser; three sisters, Geroldine Day, Margaret Foreman, and Lana Gaines; several nieces and nephews.
