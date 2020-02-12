2/22/20– Dr. Bennie F. Ferguson West Worthington

Judy Worthington (Dr. Bennie F. Ferguson West Worthington) departed this
earthly life on Monday, February 10, 2020, at St. Thomas Mid-town in
Nashville. She was a Christian and a Volunteer; she served the
Arrowheads/Aerospace Museum for 30+ years. She was active in business,
gardening, historical and literary organizations; she was an author,
officer, participant, publisher, and speaker.She traveled to 60 foreign
countries and to 50 states. Judy is preceded in death by her parents,
Estill Joe and Clemmie Huffman Ferguson; siblings, Vera Elbaum, EC and
Austin Ferguson; husband Bryce West and Mayor Roy Lee Worthington.
Donations may be made to the Coffee County/Manchester/Tullahoma Museum,
Inc.(501c3) General or Scholarship Funds 24 Campground Rd., Manchester, TN
37355 A celebration off life will be held Saturday February 22, 2020 at
1:00 pm at the First United Methodist Church in Manchester with services
following at 2:00 pm Arrangements are made by Central Funeral Home, LLC.
