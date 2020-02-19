2/21/20– John Derrick Bryan

Mr. John Derrick Bryan, 39, passed away unexpectedly Monday February 17, 2020 in Clarksville, Tennessee where he was residing for his job. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on April 21, 1980.
He was a project manager for Dill Contracting and a member of the Campus
Community Church in Manchester. He served as treasurer for Serenity’s Bike
Ministry, an avid supporter of the Be the Bush Ministry, Jehovah Java,
along with many other organizations he enjoyed.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arnel and Imogene Lance, Jim
and Era Bryan.
He is survived by his daughter, Olivia Claire Bryan; parents, Dwight and
Debbie Lance Bryan; sister, Amber Bryan Jones; nephew, Parker Bryan Jones;
several loving aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday in the Central Funeral Home Chapel
with Ministers, Paul Smith and Darren Holmes officiating with burial to
follow in the Fredonia Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Be the Bush Ministries in
Manchester or Renewed Life Ministries in Christinana, Tennessee.