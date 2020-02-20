2/21/20 — John “Brad” Bradley Davis

Funeral services for Mr. John “Brad” Bradley Davis, age 56, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:30 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Barron officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday evening at the funeral home. Brad passed away on February 19, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Brad was born in Manchester, TN, the son of the late Edward “Abe” Phillip and Elizabeth “Liz” Allison Davis. He was a factory worker in the industrial industry. He enjoyed gardening, frog gigging, and loved his family.
In addition to his parents, Brad was also preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Davis; and one brother, Phil Davis. He is survived by his children, Tammy (Scott) Daniels and Elizabeth Davis; grandchildren, Landen, Karsen, Kallie, Taygen, and Rylan; one brother, Barry Davis; and one sister, Amy (David) McKinney.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Davis family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com