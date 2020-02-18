2/20/20– Michael Eugene Higdon

Funeral services for Mr. Michael Eugene Higdon, age 63, of Douglasville, GA, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Manchester Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Reed officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Mr. Higdon passed away on February 15, 2020 at Wellstar Douglas Hospital in Douglasville, GA.
Michael was born in Oak Ridge, TN, the son of the late Ralph and Earline Higdon. Mike enjoyed bowling, Braves baseball, UT Vols football, and spending time with friends and family, especially his granddaughter, Violet Sunnie Melara.
In addition to his parents, Mike was also preceded by a son, Sonny Lee Higdon. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Higdon; one daughter, Misti Higdon (Mat) Melara; one granddaughter, Violet Sunnie Melara; one brother, Richard (Jane) Higdon, Jr.; three sisters, Wanda Higdon, Patricia (Hal) Sullivan, and Connie (“Jr.”) Carr; his mother-in-law, Willie Overcast; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and numerous family and friends.
