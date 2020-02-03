2/2/20– Michael Jay Baker

Michael Jay Baker of Unionville, passed this life on Sunday, February 2,
2020 at his residence, at the age of 59. No services are scheduled.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Melvin Leon and Nama
Brannon Baker. He enjoyed fishing and working on old cars and trucks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jonie
Baker and brother, James David Baker.
Mr. Baker is survived by his girlfriend, Tracie Dale Merlo; children, Josh
Baker, Melanie and Misty; brothers, Jimmy Baker of Lewisburg, Joe Baker
(Margaret) of Bedford County, Donald Baker 9Thelma) of Taylorsville, GA and
Charles Baker of Bedford County and sister, Doris Craig (Don) of
Cornersville.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.