2/2/20 — Donnie Morris Lawson

Funeral services for Mr. Donnie Morris Lawson, age 71, of Manchester will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until the time of service at 3:00 PM at the funeral home. Mr. Lawson passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at his residence in Manchester.
Donnie was born in Oak Ridge, TN on May 22, 1948, to the late Lloyd and Amanda Lawson. He was a business owner for many years. Donnie loved fishing, having cookouts, and going camping, but his favorite past time was spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Highland Lodge #214. Donnie was a loving husband, father, and brother.
Donnie is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Amanda. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jackie Lawson; four children, Teresa Wilhoite, Billy Wright, Greg Wright, and Bobby Wright; two brothers, Roy and Mickey Lawson; five nieces; ten grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
