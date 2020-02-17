2/19/20– Lorene Harrell Rackley

Funeral services for Mrs. Lorene Harrell Rackley, age 72, of Morrison, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Mrs. Rackley passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her residence.
Lorene was born in Manchester, TN, the daughter of the late Thomas and Annie Brown Harrell. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Lorene was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rackley; 3 sisters, Della Cooper, Lou Vandergriff, and Elizabeth Kennedy; 3 brothers, Bud Harrell, Clifton Harrell, and Charlie Harrell. She is survived by her children, Teresa (Mike) Perry, Elaine (Harry) McCormick, Tim (Susie) Rackley, and Jennifer (Miguel) Rangel; 3 brothers, John Harrell, T.C. Harrell, and James Harrell; 17 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special companion and friend, Clifford Ward.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rackley family.
