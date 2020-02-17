2/18/20 — Mr. Eddie Dean Smith

Mr. Eddie Dean Smith passed this life unexpectantly Thursday night with his loving wife Melissa at his side in their home in Tullahoma. Mr. Smith was born in Columbia, TN to the late Jimmy B. Smith and Mrs. Joyce Mitchell Smith of Tullahoma. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Mrs. Melissa F. Smith; four daughters, S. Shannon Codner (Jason) (Portland, OR), Whitney D. Smith (Ava-Grandpup) (Nashville), Kelsey L. Smith (Gallatin), and Emme M. Smith (Lexington, TN); one sister, Sherry L. Finley (Jim) (Normandy); grandchildren, Kian Codner, Alivia Smith and Shelby Bearden; life-long best friend, Mr. Dean Hanger (Winchester); and his two beloved dogs, Bleu and Roo. Eddie grew up in Tullahoma, playing football at Tullahoma High and later attended The University of Tennessee, Knoxville. His career began as a pressman at Copies Unlimited and later as owner of Smith Graphic Machinery dealing in international sales of printing presses. Mr. Smith was a member of the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club where he was the immediate past president and participated in the club’s child eye testing program. He also read twice weekly to 5-year-olds at local elementary schools and volunteered as a school-crossing guard. He was a member of the Middle Tennessee Corvette Club and was easily recognized in his yellow Corvette and favorite orange UT clothing. Eddie and Melissa have been faithful members of Little Hurricane Baptist Church for several years. Like most Tennessee men, Eddie’s favorite avocations were football and fishing–He lived in a “house divided”: He-UT and She-Auburn. His favorite fishing buddies were his grandkids. Visitation for Mr. Smith will be held on Monday, February 17th, 2020 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 18th, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with his pastor The Reverend Darrell Cantrell, The Reverend Jack Lambert, and The Reverend Dr. Jim Finley Sr. officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers for those who wish, donations may be made to the Tullahoma Downtown Lions Club, P.O. Box 533, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.