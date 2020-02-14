2/17/20 — Mattie M Murray

Mattie M Murray of Pelham, passed this life on Wednesday, February 12, 2020
at Vanderbilt Hospital, at the age of 73. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Monday, February 17, 2020 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Warren/Red Hill Cemetery in Pelham. The family will
receive friends from 10 AM until the service time.
A native of Pelham, she was the daughter of the late Clyde and Elsie Meeks
Layne. She worked as a parking enforcement officer for the Taylorville
Police Dept in Taylorville, IL for many years. She loved being outdoors and
enjoyed gardening and cooking. She “loved life” and being with her
children and grandchildren.
Mattie is survived by her husband, David Murray of Pelham; sons, Dayle
Lawyer of Owaneco, IL, Dennis Lawyer (Susie Smith) of Taylorville, IL and
Travis Lawyer of Pelham; brother, Junior Tucker of Pelham; sister, Lucy
Hill (Billy) of Pelham; nine grandchildren and five plus one on the way,
great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to Memorials Processing, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
