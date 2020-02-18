2/17/20– Matthew J Savage

Matthew J Savage of Manchester, TN, passed this life on Monday, February
17, 2020 at Horizon Rehab of Manchester at the age of 70. No services are
scheduled at this time.
Mr. Savage, a native of Hastings, MI, was the son of the late Harold and
Dorothy Savage. He enjoyed reading his Bible.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Mike
Savage.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Savage of Manchester and son, Matthew
Savage of Knoxville.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.