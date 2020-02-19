2/15/20– William J Kalmes

William J Kalmes of Manchester, TN, passed this life on Saturday, February
15, 2020 at Unity Medical Center of Manchester at the age of 76. No
services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Kalmes, a native of Skokie, IL, was the son of the late Nicholas and
Dorothy Shedulbaur Kalmes. Mr. Kalmes loved building model cars and was an
avid drag racer. He also enjoyed watching races and old westerns on TV.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Patricia
Haras and niece, Melinda Haras.
Mr. Kalmes is survived by nieces, Melisa Sands (Scott) of Manchester and
Sue Lasco of Burlington, WI; six great nieces and nephews and ten great
great nieces and nephews.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.