2/15/20– Robbie Jean Travis

Robbie Jean Travis of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, February
12, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton, at the age of 85. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Lynchburg Cemetery. The family will
receive friends from 12 PM until the service time.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Dale Travis
Jr. and the late Enza Lee Sanders Travis. The was a retired teacher having
taught for many years at Robert E. Lee School in Tullahoma. She was a
member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma and she always enjoyed being
around her family and friends. She was a “History Buff” and enjoyed
studying her family’s genealogy. She was also an avid reader.
In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Virginia Bean.
Robbie is survived by sister, Patricia Travis of Tullahoma; nephew, Robert
Bean of Winchester; nieces Jennifer Bean of Raleigh, NC and Jill Bean
Anderson (Ed) of Gulf Shores, AL; great nieces and nephews, Caleb Bean of
Winchester, Zachary Polleck of Raleigh, NC, Laura Elizabeth Thomason
(Matthew) of Birmingham, AL, Jenna Polleck of Raleigh, NC and Scott Polleck
(Kelly) of Felton, Delaware; great great nephew, Jaxson Polleck; good
friends, Janice and Raymond Welch and Kay and Jimmy Roper, both of
Tullahoma and several other cousins and family members whom she loved
dearly.
