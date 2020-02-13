2/15/20– Margaret Lee Ham

Funeral services for Ms. Margaret Lee (née Stuber) Ham will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Marvin Davenport officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM until the time of service at the funeral home.
Margaret was born April 20, 1926. She went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was with us for 93 years and 10 months. Margaret was a member of Forest Mill Baptist Church.
Margaret is preceded in death by her father, Leonard Ray Stuber; mother, Annie Ardell (née Hudson) Stuber; stepmother, Elsie Stuber; sister, Mary Virginia (née Stuber) Paschall. She is survived by her four sons, Jim Ham (Cheri) of Murfreesboro, Bill Ham (Amanda) of Hillsboro, Dennis Ham (Sheila) of Manchester, and Rick Ham (Julie) of Orlando, FL; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank everyone for being here to celebrate and honor her.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ham family.