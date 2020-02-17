2/15/20– John D. Sullivan Sr.

John D. Sullivan Sr., age 64, of Tullahoma,TN., passed this life on
Saturday, February 15, 2020. No services are scheduled at this time.
John was born on April 13, 1955, to the late Victor Sullivan, Sr. and the
late Dorothy Ladema Sullivan of Little Rock, AK. He was a retired high
school English teacher, who enjoyed learning, reading, watching movies and
spending time with his grandchildren. His motto in life was, ”If you aren’t
Learning, you aren’t Living.”
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Gabe
Sullivan and brother, Tommy Sullivan.
John is survived by one son- John (Lindsey) Sullivan, Jr. of Tullahoma,
TN., one daughter- Rachel (Michael) Philpott of Decherd, TN., one step son-
Jason Kent, of Winchester, TN., one step daughter- Jennifer (Jeremy) Moss
of Cleveland, TN., one sister -Maya Moore, of California and nine
grandchildren.
