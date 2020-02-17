2/15/20– Herman Karl Rader

Herman Karl Rader of Tullahoma, TN, passed this life on Saturday, February
15, 2020 at NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 93. No services are scheduled at
this time.
Herman, a native of BadDurheim, Germany, was the son of the late Hans and
Lucia Metzger Rader. Mr. Rader enjoyed playing golf and chess. He was an
outdoorsman and enjoyed kayaking, bicycling and swimming. He was a “seeker
of knowledge” and enjoyed tinkering.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois
Rader; brother, Karl Rader and sister, Inge Bauer.
Mr. Rader is survived by daughters, Rhea Raeder of San Diego and Renee
Evans (Mark) of Wartrace; daughters thru marriage, Vicki Welch (Jim) of
Hemet, CA and Sharon Jenda of Portland, OR; brother, Hans Rader (Hannalore)
of England; four grandchildren, Caty Dorsett, Matthew Evans, Taryn Raeder
and Mara Welch and several great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.