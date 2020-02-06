2/15/20– Helen Irene Gregory

Helen Irene Gregory, age 93, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Morristown Manor in Morristown, Indiana. Helen was born February 2, 1927 in Madison, IN to Chester and Annie Sandifar.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she is preceded in death by her spouse, Chester Gregory and daughter, Nancy Hockersmith.
She is survived by her two children, son, Charles Hockersmith of Morristown, IN and daughter, Dorothy Ward of Shelbyville, IN; her 6 grandchildren, Mike (Melissa) Hockersmith, Steve (Jennifer) Hockersmith, Kathy (Dean) Charbeneau, Jeff (Julie) Hockersmith, Nancy (Junior) Newton, Tamera (Anthony) Vitale; 13 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gregory family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com