Don Robert Lockhart, age 88, passed away Monday at his home surrounded by
family on February 10, 2020. He was an Air Force veteran, a master
machinist and AEDC machine shop supervisor for 30 years. He was a dedicated
Sunday School teacher, church board member, and choir member at Tullahoma
Church of the Nazarene for many years. Mr. Lockhart is survived by his wife
of 68 years, Elizabeth “Bea” Cary Lockhart; daughters Brenda (Tony) Farless
of Tullahoma, Patricia (Jeff) Stewart of Monteagle, and Donna Foster of
Tullahoma; 8 grand-children; 17 great-grandchildren; and 2
great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 PM
Wednesday, February 12, at Central Funeral Home. The funeral will be
Thursday, February 13, at 10:00 AM, followed by the burial in the Fredonia
Cemetery.
2/13/20– Don Robert Lockhart
Don Robert Lockhart, age 88, passed away Monday at his home surrounded by