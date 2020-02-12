Funeral services for Mrs. Anna Ross Johnson, age 86 of Manchester, will be conducted on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Reverend Jerry Mayo, Reverend Louis Davis and Reverend Roger Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Johnson passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Bailey Manor in Manchester, TN.
Anna was born on June 8, 1933 in Jasper, Alabama to the late John Edward Ross, Sr. and Mary Glass Ross. She was a member of Bell Springs United Methodist Church. Anna spent many years in the ministry with her husband of 67 years, Louis Johnson. She enjoyed fishing, singing in the choir, playing the piano and reading.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, John Edward Ross, Jr.; sisters, Mary O’Rear, Binnie Kasazkow. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Allene Lansford (Danny), Angela Davis (John); sons, Ed Johnson (Candace), L.A. Johnson, Jr.; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many who called her “Mom”.
2/13/20 – Anna Ross Johnson
