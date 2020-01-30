2/1/20– Lora Mae Woods

Funeral services for Lora Mae Woods, age 80, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Clouse and Bro. Travis Clouse officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday evening at the funeral home. Mrs. Woods passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Manchester Healthcare.
Lora was born in Grundy County, TN, on August 24, 1939, the daughter of the late Thomas and Ninnie Mae Brandon. She worked at PCA Corporation in Manchester in her early years. She was also of the Nazarene faith. Lora Mae loved cooking for her family and especially for her friends. She loved planting flowers and working jigsaw puzzles.
In addition to her parents, Lora Mae was also preceded in death by her husband, Roy Woods; former husbands, David R. Gilliam and Eddie McCurry; and one brother, Edward Brandon. She is survived by her really good friend and caretaker, Roy Ferrell; two brothers, Jim (Bonny) Brandon and Tom (Peggy) Brandon, both of Manchester; three children, John (Darelene) Gilliam of Tullahoma, Lisa (Forrest) Parton and Renee (David) Nipper, both of Manchester; four grandchildren, Brittany (Brad) Meadows of Manchester, Chelsa (Josh) Clark of Tullahoma, Ashley Yarbrough of Nashville, and Emily Nipper of Manchester; five great grandchildren that she adored and loved, Ben and Faith Bradford, Irelend and Hannah Clark, and Shaylee Meadows. She was a very loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who loved her family and friends.
Lora Mae “Gran” will be missed by all who knew her.
