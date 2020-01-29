2/1/20– Charles R. Carter

Charles R. Carter of Manchester, passed this life on Tuesday, January 28,
2020 at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville at the age of 54. Funeral
Services are scheduled for 5 PM, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 3 PM
until the service time.
A native of Alabama, he was the son of the late Charles Kenneth Carter and
Claudia Casteel Carter, who survives. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and
collecting antiques. He loved helping people. His favorite times were
spent playing with his granddaughter, Riley and his beloved pet German
Shepard, Gemma.
In addition to his mother, Claudia Carter of Estill Springs, Mr. Carter is
survived by his wife, Betty Ann Carter of Manchester; daughters, Elizabeth
Carter of Manchester and Tabetha Carter of Tullahoma; brother, Chris Carter
of Estill Springs; sister, Crystal Carter of Estill Springs and
granddaughter, Riley Ann Carter.
