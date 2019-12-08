12/9/19 — Alyce Jayne McCullough

Alyce Jayne McCullough, 84, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at the
Health Center at Standifer Place in Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was born
in Harvey, Illinois, on June 20, 1935. She was preceded in death by her
husband, Forrest Henry McCullough, and her parents Orbra and Louise (Weitz)
Ledford.
Jayne met her husband, Forrest, while attending Trevecca Nazarene College.
They traveled extensively to support his evangelistic ministry, including
several trips to Israel. They also owned the Evangel Christian Bookstore
in Tullahoma until 1975. In later years, she worked as the activity
director of a nursing home in Nashville where she was much beloved for her
creativity and humor. She was known to many as a surrogate aunt and
grandmother.
Jayne is survived by her daughter, Beth Hawkins of Hixson, Tennessee and
son, Forrest Henry (Amanda) McCullough II of Tullahoma, Tennessee;
grandchildren: Zachary Hawkins, Lindsey (Eric) Bosley, Forrest Henry
(Carrie) McCullough III, and Clint McCullough; great grandchildren: Maddux
Bosley and Barrett McCullough; siblings: Jerry Ledford, Joye Bock, and
Hazel Liner; and nieces and nephews: Wayne (Stephanie) Ledford, Kenny
(Shelby) Ledford, Terry (Mike) Jenkins, Leesa (Dan) Hubbard, Jon (Angie)
Jernigan, Marleeta (Don) Yardumian, Randall (Nettie) Liner, and Joshua
Liner.
She will be remembered fondly for her sense of style and ability to make
everyone around her feel special. She will be deeply missed.
There will be a graveside service at 2:00, Monday, December 9 at the
Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The family will hold
Celebration of Life reception at the First Church of the Nazarene
fellowship hall in Tullahoma from 3:00-6;00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Grayson’s
Ladder at www.graysonsladder.org.