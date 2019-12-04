12/6/19 — Eric Delon Baker

Eric Delon Baker, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, November 30,
2019 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville at the age of 40. Funeral
Services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019 at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until the funeral time.
Eric was born in Dallas, TX, the son of the late Marsha Kay Henry Baker
and Eddie Baker of Manchester. He was an avid chess player and enjoyed
fishing, bowling, music, playing pool and singing karaoke. Eric was very
close to his mother and grandmothers, who preceded him in death and loved
being with his family laughing and looking at old photos.
In addition to his mother, Marsha Kay Henry Baker, he was preceded in death
by grandparents, Edward and Agnes Baker; grandmother, Alice Henry Smith and
brother, Mark Baker.
Eric is survived by his father, Eddie Baker (Cynthia Gilchriest) of
Manchester; son, Aidian Baker of Dallas, TX; grandfather, Pop Willie Smith
of Sparta; brothers, Terry Don Baker of Dallas, Steven James Baker (Jenny)
of Dallas; sisters, Angelina Baker of Jacksonville, FL, Tina Baker of
Concord, NC, Gina Baker and Kristen Carrier (Aaron), both of Panama City,
FL and numerous, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
