12/5/19 — Harry D. Ricco

Harry D. Ricco, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019
at Tennova Harton Healthcare, at the age of 68. Graveside Services are
scheduled for 1:00 PM, Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home from 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM.
A native of Coffee County, he was the son of the late Raymond J. Ricco Sr.
and the late Betty J. Collins Ricco. He was very active in coaching and
playing softball in Tullahoma. In addition to softball, he enjoyed watching
football and basketball. He also enjoyed gardening and watching old TV
Movies and Western shows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Tony M.
Ricco and sister, Thereasa Papa.
Mr. Ricco is survived by brothers, Raymond J. Ricco Jr (Susan) of Sierra
Vista, AZ, Lous P Ricco of Tullahoma and Jeffery S. Ricco Sr (Kristina) of
Tullahoma and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
