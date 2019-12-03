12/5/19 — Carl Nelson Walden

Funeral services for Mr. Carl Nelson Walden, age 84, of Hillsboro, will be conducted at 11:00AM on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Rev. Wiley Walden officiating. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00AM until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Walden passed from this life on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Carl was born in Manchester, TN, to the late Walter and Ezell Walden. Before his retirement he was a truck driver. Carl was baptized in the name of Jesus. He loved listening to music, spending time gardening, and putting his many talents to use. Carl was a very strong-willed individual that love spending time with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
In addition to his parents, Carl is also preceded in death by one brother, Joe Walden; one sister, Jewell Thomas. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Walden; three sons, Wiley Walden (Temi), Danny Walden, and Carl Walden, Jr. (Gloria); one daughter, Wanda Heughan (Gordon); one brother, Charlie Walden (Sarah); one sister, Brenda Perry (Robert); ten grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Carl’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association. www.alz.org
