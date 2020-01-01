12/31/19– Regina Kay Cullop

Regina Kay Cullop of Beechgrove, passed this life on Tuesday, December 31,
2019 at her residence, at the age of 61. No local services are scheduled.
A native of New Whiteland, IN, she was the daughter of the late Leroy
Vaughn and Shirley McDaniels Stutsman, who survives. She “had a big heart”
and loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed
studying history and researching her family’s genealogy. She also enjoyed
reading and being outside.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by son, Anthony “T J”
Cullop Jr.
Regina is survived by her mother, Shirley Stutsman (Jim) of Brownsburg, IN;
life partner of 20 years, Harry M. Kidder Jr of Beechgrove; daughters,
Samantha Murdaugh of Beechgrove and Sabrina Pugliese of Summerville, SC;
brother, Brent Vaughn (Elizabeth) of Coatesville, IN; sisters, Cheryl
Anderson (Mark) of Brownsburg, IN and Karen Vaughn of New Smyrna, FL and
grandchildren, Lane, Anthony and Peter Pugliese, James Preston Murdaugh and
Payton Grace Murdaugh.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.