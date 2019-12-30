12/31/19– Margaret Peters Carden

Funeral services for Mrs. Margaret Peters Carden, age 90 of Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday prior to the service from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Mrs. Carden passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Margaret was born on January 17, 1929 in Jamestown, TN to the late E.O. and Alice Peters. She was a member of Main Street Church of Christ. Mrs. Carden was retired from Coffee County Central High School where she taught Health and P.E. from 1950-1984. In her time there, she founded the Coffee County Central High School girls track team where they won their first State Championship. Margaret loved spending time at the beach, fishing, reading, and after retirement she became an avid golfer.
Survived by her loving husband of almost 70 years, L.D. Carden; daughter, Lisa Carden Moore (John); sisters, Nancy Wood (Estill), Joyce Mullinex; grandchildren, Thomas Carden Webb (Jessica), Lisa Kaili Diamond; nephew, Lloyd Carden; numerous nieces and nephews.