Allen, Gary France, of Lynchburg, passed this life on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Saint Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro at the age of 77. Mr. Allen was born in Shelbyville to the late James R. and Sara E. Grooms Allen. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era and went on to work as a driver for UPS. Mr. Allen was also a member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church in Moore County. Some of his fondest memories in his adult life came from being the Bulldogs Coach in the Frank Mullins Youth Football League. Any former players are invited to attend the funeral service and act as honorary pallbearers. In addition to his parents, Mr. Allen was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Allen; and one daughter, Michelle Hamlin. He is survived by his wife, Theda Allen; one daughter, Marsha Allen Hedge; son-in-law, Sean Hamlin; grandson, Drake Cook and his wife Brittany; three great-grandchildren, Trinity, Linda and Zander; one sister, Gail Mason; one brother, Donald Glen Allen and his wife Cathy; and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Allen will be held on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019 at 1:00pm at Smith Chapel United Methodist Church, 87 Smith Chapel Drive, Shelbyville, Tennessee 37388 with Bro. Chris Harris officiating. Burial will follow at Smith Chapel Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gary Allen Memorial Fund at the Jack Daniels Employee Credit Union, 488 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, Tennessee 37352. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
12/31/19 — Gary France Allen
