12/3/19 — Teresa Ann Freeman

Memorial services for Teresa Ann Freeman, age 45, will be conducted at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Manchester Funeral Home with Mark Lynn speaking for the family. Visitation will be from 4:00 until time of service at the funeral home. Teresa passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019.
Teresa was born in Woodbury on August 16, 1974, to Drex and Liegh- Ann Freeman. From an early age, she displayed a real talent in art by drawing and coloring pictures of the world around her. She went to the College of Arts in Nashville, where she was given her own tutor as she was already so advanced. She went on to receive her college degree in the arts.
She was a dedicated Cub Scout leader for several years, enjoyed old movies, photography, and loved Marilyn Monroe. She had a gentle, sweet and kind spirit. Teresa loved her family very dearly.
In addition to her parents, Teresa is survived by her children, Kaila, Luke and Donovan; her sisters, Jennifer (Mark), Christy (Andrew) and Esther (Cody); her stepsister, Sarah; stepmother, Jan; grandmother, Patricia Leibacher, aunts, Christy, Celia, Diana, Linda, Sandy, Donna; and uncle, Jimmy.
Teresa was predeceased by grandparents, Charles and Emma Freeman, and Joseph Leibacher; and uncle, Jay.
