Mark Kevin Frazier of Lynchburg, passed this life on Tuesday, December 24th, 2019 at his home at the age of 59. Mr. Frazier was born in Manchester to Donald and Linda Mines Frazier who both survive. During his life he worked as a carpet cleaner with Clean Masters and was a member of Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Mr. Frazier was preceded in death by one brother, Greg Frazier; and one niece, Kaylan Kochans. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl Frazier; one son, Brad Frazier; three daughters, Amber Kirby and her husband Rick, Shayla Jones and her husband Austin, and Bailey Frazier; one sister, Marcie Myers; one brother, Shane Frazier and his wife Courtney; and three grandchildren, Taylor and Austin Kirby and Hunter Jones. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 2:30pm in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Tim McGehee and Gary Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
12/28/19– Mark Kevin Frazier
