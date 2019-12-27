12/28/19 — Lorayne Smith Ray

Ray, Lorayne Smith, of Cookeville, passed this life on Wednesday, December 25th, 2019 at her home at the age of 96. Mrs. Ray was born in Moore County to the late James Luther and Alice Parham Smith. During her life, she worked as the office manager for Ragan Machine, worked for Dennis Hunt, and was a member of Raysville Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A.B. Ray; two brothers, Carl Smith and Lawrence Smith; three sisters, Blanche Burt, Norma Coop, and Pauline Merrill; and one granddaughter, Krispin Nichol Ray. Mrs. Ray is survived by one son, Aubrey Gary Ray and his wife Ophelia of Cookeville; three grandchildren, Valerie Johnson, Tiffany Gentry (Mike), and Dustin Ray (Ashley); and five great-grandchildren, Brittany Brown, Zachary Johnson, Madison Davis, Jathan Gentry and Max Snider. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 27th, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.