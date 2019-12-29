Miss Brenda Elaine Rigsby, age 74, passed away on December 25, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital following an extended illness. She was born in McMinnville, TN on August 27, 1945. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Marlin Rigsby. Miss Rigsby is survived by cousins Glenda Bagsby, Dale Lorance (Jennifer), Marsha Milan, and Gary Bryant (Gail) and their children and grandchildren, and by devoted friend Mary Emilane McLemore and her children and grandsons. Miss Rigsby taught Junior High in Manchester, TN and Senior High in Orlando, Florida for many years and genuinely loved and was loved by her students. She was also employed several years at AEDC in Tullahoma, TN. She will be remembered by her family and many friends as thoughtful, generous, kind, and caring. She was a person who lived her faith; she attended Center Point Pentecostal Church in Murfreesboro, TN and she cherished her church family. Services for Miss Rigsby will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Manchester Funeral Home with visitation from 12:00-2:00 followed by the funeral service at 2:00. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Allen, Bishop Phil DePriest, and friend, Rick Spann. Burial will take place at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Pallbearers will be James Bagsby, Tim Lorance, Tony Lorance, Dale Lorance, Gary Bryant, and Jon McLemore.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rigsby family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com
12/28/19 — Brenda Elaine Rigsby
Miss Brenda Elaine Rigsby, age 74, passed away on December 25, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital following an extended illness. She was born in McMinnville, TN on August 27, 1945. She was preceded in death by her parents, Grace and Marlin Rigsby. Miss Rigsby is survived by cousins Glenda Bagsby, Dale Lorance (Jennifer), Marsha Milan, and Gary Bryant (Gail) and their children and grandchildren, and by devoted friend Mary Emilane McLemore and her children and grandsons. Miss Rigsby taught Junior High in Manchester, TN and Senior High in Orlando, Florida for many years and genuinely loved and was loved by her students. She was also employed several years at AEDC in Tullahoma, TN. She will be remembered by her family and many friends as thoughtful, generous, kind, and caring. She was a person who lived her faith; she attended Center Point Pentecostal Church in Murfreesboro, TN and she cherished her church family. Services for Miss Rigsby will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Manchester Funeral Home with visitation from 12:00-2:00 followed by the funeral service at 2:00. Officiating will be Pastor Kevin Allen, Bishop Phil DePriest, and friend, Rick Spann. Burial will take place at 3:00 pm on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Pallbearers will be James Bagsby, Tim Lorance, Tony Lorance, Dale Lorance, Gary Bryant, and Jon McLemore.