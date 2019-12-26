12/28/19– Agnes R. Fletcher

Agnes R. Fletcher, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, December
25, 2019 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, at the age of 81. Graveside
Services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at
Maplewood Cemetery.
A native of Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and
Lota Smith Mathis. She enjoyed going to auctions, listening to country
music and telling stories. She also enjoyed traveling, going to the beach
and crocheting.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Shery
Bryant; brothers, Paul Eugene, Homer Lee, Lloyd and Lamont Mathis and
sister, Wilma Lois Mathis.
She is survived by son, Robert Peck Fletcher; daughter, Cindy Souders;
grandchildren, Erica, Elizabeth and Jessica and several great grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.