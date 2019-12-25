12/26/19 — Patricia “Pat” Prescott

Patricia “Pat” Prescott, age 77 of Madison, Alabama, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born in Cowan, TN and was a daughter of the late James William and Bethenie McKnight Foster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Clay Prescott, Jr, brothers, Charles, Johnny, and Herbert Foster and a sister, Mabel Cannon.
Survivors include her daughter in law, Charity Prescott of Murfreesboro; a daughter, Paige Prescott Lashlee; grandchildren, Madison Prescott, Arden Prescott, Madeline Merritt, Hannah Merritt, Caroline Graham, Robert Graham, Mary Grace Graham; great granddaughter, Lilla Clay Hrinda; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Pat was a 1960 graduate of Franklin County High School and had attended St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Tullahoma.
Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Cowan Montgomery Cemetery in Cowan, TN. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the cemetery one hour prior to the graveside.
An online guestbook is available for the Prescott family at www.woodfinchapel.com.