12/26/19– Miss. Jewell Dean Goodman

Manchester, Tennessee – Miss. Jewell Dean Goodman, 91, passed away
Thursday December 19, 2019 at the Horizon Health Care in Manchester. She
was born in Mena, Arkansas on August 16, 1928 to Charlie Goodman and Ellie
Lott Goodman who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by
her sister, Rose Ferguson and brothers, Grady and L.C. Goodman.
She spent most of her life in Dallas, Texas before moving to Kingwood Arms
in Manchester. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, Manchester,
Tennessee.
She is survived by her sisters, Mildred Bell, Manchester and Lucille (Bill)
Ragland of Brevard, NC along with several nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 PM Thursday December 26, 2019 at
the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Arrangements
by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com