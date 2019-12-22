Cornelius, Charles Albert “Chuck”, of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 87. Mr. Cornelius was born in Jasonville, Indiana to the late John and Hettie Shelley Cornelius. During his life, he worked as an Electrical Engineer at AEDC and was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester. Mr. Cornelius has also been a Gideon for over 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma Cornelius, as well as his second wife, Violet McGhee Cornelius; three brothers, Arlin, Clarence, and Raymond Cornelius; two sisters, Onalee Breidling, and Goldie Fore; and one granddaughter, Kathryn Nugent. Mr. Cornelius is survived by two daughters, LaDonna Nugent and her husband David, and Stella Cornelius; grandchildren, Cheryl Nugent, David Nugent (Faith), Daniel Cerio (Augusta), Nicholas Murray, and Emily Ward (Justin); and one great-grandson, Tyler Cerio. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Pullum officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gideon’s International Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee 37214-0800
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
12/23/19 — Charles Albert “Chuck” Cornelius
Cornelius, Charles Albert “Chuck”, of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 87. Mr. Cornelius was born in Jasonville, Indiana to the late John and Hettie Shelley Cornelius. During his life, he worked as an Electrical Engineer at AEDC and was also a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Manchester. Mr. Cornelius has also been a Gideon for over 50 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma Cornelius, as well as his second wife, Violet McGhee Cornelius; three brothers, Arlin, Clarence, and Raymond Cornelius; two sisters, Onalee Breidling, and Goldie Fore; and one granddaughter, Kathryn Nugent. Mr. Cornelius is survived by two daughters, LaDonna Nugent and her husband David, and Stella Cornelius; grandchildren, Cheryl Nugent, David Nugent (Faith), Daniel Cerio (Augusta), Nicholas Murray, and Emily Ward (Justin); and one great-grandson, Tyler Cerio. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 23rd, 2019 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Pullum officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Gideon’s International Memorial Bible Fund, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, Tennessee 37214-0800