12/22/19 — Patricia (Patti) Faye Clemens

Patricia (Patti) Faye Clemens, born Patricia Faye Wolford, May 21, 1930 in
Columbus Ohio. Deceased Sunday, December 15, 2019, aged 89 in Tullahoma.
Patti began work as an accountant in her father’s wallpaper shop in
downtown Columbus when she was still a teenager. She moved from Columbus to
Tullahoma ca. 1952 to accompany her husband, Pat Clemens, as he began a
career at the AEDC. Though a transplant, she loved the Tullahoma area and
called it home, designing the family home, competing frequently in local
sailing events, and working as school psychologist in Grundy and Bedford
Counties. She was an avid artist, working in many media, and actively
supporting the Tullahoma Art Center.
Education and Accomplishments:
1. College studies at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio;
2. Bachelor of Arts from MTSU;
3. Master of Arts from MTSU;
4. Licensed Psychological Examiner in the State of Tennessee;
5. Member, National Association of School Psychologists;
6. Past President, Tullahoma League of Women Voters;
7. Coffee County Commissioner (1978);
8. Member, Friends of Short Springs;
9. Co-authored with husband, Pat, the book, *Gnus, Gnomes, and Gnats*;
10. Member, Not Yet Dead Poet’s Society.
Survived by brother Kermit Wolford, nephew Todd Wolford, niece Deana
Wolford, sister-in-law Cathy Wolford, son Dan Clemens, daughter-in-law
Bai-Yu Clemens, son Matt Clemens, daughter-in-law Laura Bolte, and grandson
Joshua Clemens.
Visitation to be held Sunday, December 22, 2019, 1:00 pm at First Christian
Church, 201 NW Atlantic St., Tullahoma, Tennessee. A memorial service will
be held at the same location beginning at 2:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made by donating
to First Christian Church and joining and supporting Friends of Short
Springs at https://sites.google.com/site/friendsofshortsprings/joinfoss.
