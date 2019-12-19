12/22/19– James Linden Shelton

James Linden Shelton, age 83, peacefully left this life on December 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lynda Jennings Shelton, and his children, Marcy (Ed) Schell, Jay (Cathy) Shelton and Suzy (Harvey) Murff. He was also the loving father of son, Nick Shelton (deceased). He was a beloved “Papa” to all of his grandchildren: Lily and Claudia Shelton, Hope and Andrew Shelton, James, Clara and Charlie Murff, Jennings (John) Dooley, Linden Hardee and Chris Schell. He was loved by many other cherished family members and friends. In addition to his son, he was predeceased by his parents, Jay L. and Mai Shelton, and his brother, Kenneth J. (Marcia) Shelton. Jim especially loved his family, his friends, these United States, music, Christmas, and the Tennessee Vols. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 22nd, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:30-1:30pm. A graveside service will then be held at 2:00pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to honor Jim’s preference that the money be spent on your own families or donated to a favorite charity. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.