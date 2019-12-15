12/21/19 — Minnie Margaret Cubit

Minnie Margaret Cubit, 80, of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away on December 11 2019.
She was born to parents Vernon Wheeler Jr and Ivy Cleo Wheeler, on May 30 1939 in Mazon, Illinois.
Minnie worked as a shipping and receiving clerk at Rochester Midland. After 41 years of service, she retired in1994.
She enjoyed roller skating, crafts, shopping, gardening, and had received many awards for bowling.
Minnie met John Cubit in 1981. They were married on August 1, 1992 in Aurora, Illinois.
Minnie is survived by her husband John Cubit of Manchester TN, daughter and son-in-law Angie & Curt Jones of Earlville IL, daughter Vickie Idoux-Walz of Gainesville GA, stepsons John Cubit of Pensacola FL and Steve Cubit of Winchester KY, stepdaughter Chris Culhono of Los Angeles CA, brother Al Wheeler of Oswego IL, sister Nyla Hartman of Montgomery IL, brother John Wheeler of Manchester TN , sister Susie Paxton of Aurora IL, 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. .
She was preceded in death by her father Vernon Wheeler Jr, mother Ivy Cleo, brother Tommy Wheeler, nephews Eddie and Ronnie Hartman.
The family has entrusted Daves-Culbertson with the arrangements. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for December 21, 2019 2pm at 401 North Jackson St. Tullahoma, TN 37388. A reception will follow at Praters BBQ Manchester, 620 Woodbury Hwy Manchester, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s South-Central Tennessee Office 207 N. Jackson St Tullahoma, TN 37388.
