12/21/19 — Linda Ardella Esmeyer

A celebration of life for Ms. Linda Ardella Esmeyer, age 71, of Hillsboro, will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Ms. Esmeyer passed from this life on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at her residence.
Linda was born in Bradford, AR to the late Leon and Vida Esmeyer. She was a seamstress upon her retirement and loved The Lord. Linda loved to cook, sew, go fishing, and help others, but more importantly she loved being around her family. She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, Linda is also preceded in death by one son, Sampson Phipps; two siblings, Temple Esmeyer and Larry Esmeyer. She is survived by three children, Estill Phipps, Sheila Dreaden, and Vera Lance (Danny); three grandchildren, Andrea Teal, Chelsea Torres, and Victoria Howse (Devin); eight great-grandchildren, Elisabeth, David, Lydia, Karen, Job, Miriam, Christopher, and Sophia; six siblings, Sandra Taylor (Bob), Barbara Cagle (Jim), Frandy Esmeyer (Pat), Randy Esmeyer (Deborah), Marcus Esmeyer, and Rosie Lawrence (Phil).
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Esmeyer family.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.