12/20/19 – Henry James Maguffin Sr

Mr. Henry James Maguffin Sr., 83 passed away
Wednesday December 18, 2019 at his home after an extended illness. Mr.
Maguffin was born in New York and retired from the State of Tennessee
Department of Corrections and was a US Navy veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rose; brother, George Maguffin;
sisters Sally Vann and Ethel Magiapane.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Ann Maguffin; sons Henry Maguffin Sr. and
Billy Maguffin of Manchester; daughter Debbie Maguffin of Manchester;
sister Irene Funk of Connecticut and Pat Schnabel of Manchester; 9
grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday at Saint Mark’s Catholic Church in
Manchester with Father Stephen Klasek officiating with burial to follow in
the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Thursday at
Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com