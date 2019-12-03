Ledsinger, Janet Holt, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, November 29th, 2019 at her home at the age of 75. Mrs. Ledsinger was born in Manchester to the late Carden and Ethel Lusk Holt. She was a retired Probation Parole Manager with the Tennessee Department of Corrections and was also a member and trustee at Highland Baptist Church. In addition to her mother, Mrs. Ledsinger was preceded in death by one brother, Howard Holt; and one sister, Linda Pruden. She is survived by her husband, Jere Ledsinger of Tullahoma; daughter, Chesleigh Lee and her husband Dr. Marcus Lee of Tullahoma; son, Benjamin Holt Murray and his wife Dr. Erin Murray of Tullahoma; daughter, Christy Ledsinger of Tullahoma; eight grandchildren, Lauren, Isaac, and Jacob Lee, and Mary James, Callie, Lily, Jude, and Annabeth Murray all of Tullahoma; and her sister-in-law, Patsy Holt of Tullahoma. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1st, 2019 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2nd, 2019 at 2:00pm at Highland Baptist Church with Rev. Jim Norman officiating. Entombment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. Serving as pallbearers will be Mickey Kiber, Rodger Williams, Jimmy Gaddis, John Knight, Johnny McBride, Steve Conner, Steve Stone, Stan Smith, Jared Cox, and Nate Cox. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Highland Baptist Church with an Emphasis on the Youth and Children Programs, P.O. Box 1195, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
12/2/19 — Janet Holt Ledsinger
