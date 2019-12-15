12/18/19 — Lt. Col. Robert Lee Swindell III

Retired Lt. Col. Robert Lee Swindell III, 66,
passed away unexpectedly Thursday December 12, 2019 at Unity Medical Center
in Manchester. He was born in Sparta, Tennessee on October 11, 1953 to
Robert L. Swindell II and Wanda Lamb Swindell who preceded him in death.
He was retired from the US Army after 41 years of service. He served in
Vietnam, Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Noble Eagle. He was a
member of the VFW, American Legion, Coffee County Veterans Association. He
was president of the Southeast Asia Army Security Agency.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Carol Swann Swindell; step-daughters,
Heather Barnett Pinkard (Chuck Bynum) and Ashley Barnett; step-son, James
(Doris) Barnett; sister, Dana Carter, Sparta; brothers, Eric and Terry
Swindell, Sparta; granddaughter, Gracelyn Pinkard; several nieces and
nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday in the Central Funeral Home
Chapel with burial to follow in the Summitville Cemetery with full military
honors. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM Tuesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee.