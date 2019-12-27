12/18/19 – Lazaro Dominguez

*Lazaro Dominguez of Shelbyville, passed this life on December 18, 2019. No
services are scheduled.*
*Lazaro Dominguez was a very loving and compassionate man who always wanted to help others. He considered himself a “Guardian” of sorts to everyone he
met. He showed his desire to help and protect others even at his work,
which was in the Security and Surveillance industry. *
*His heart was bigger than his waist size. Anyone who knew him will agree.
His passing was very sudden and unexpected. He is survived by his brothers
Tomas Stevens, and Chico Dominguez, his sister-in-law Elena Dominguez, and
many nieces and Nephews. **He will always be loved and never forgotten. *
