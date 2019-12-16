12/18/19 — Jessie Roy Bush

Funeral services for Mr. Jessie Roy Bush, age 88, of Manchester, will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Charles Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Fredonia Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Mr. Bush passed from this life on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at McArthur Manor in Manchester, TN.
Roy was born in Manchester, TN to the late Will and Ruby Bush. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. Roy was a member of New Union Church of Christ where he served as an Elder for many years. He was an educator in the school system for over 30 years, with 23 years as the Westwood Elementary School principal. Roy loved fishing when he was younger, gardening, bird watching, and traveling. Family was very important to Roy. He was a very loving husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Roy is also preceded in death by one son-in-law, Mike Lillis; six brothers, Flavy, Clayton, Cornie, Dewey, Lloyd, and Dudley Bush; three sisters, Chestel Lafever, Lura Dell Fagan, and Tessie Joy Sherrill. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Wilma Bush; one son, David Bush (LeeAnn); one daughter, JoAnne Sorrell (Jim) chosen family member Dwayne Fulks (Glenna); eight grandchildren, Kirsten Bush, Landon Bush (Rachel), Kevin Lillis, Chelsea Bush (fiancé Logan Ison), Erin Eudaly (Stewart), Andrew Fulks, Parker Bush (Devan), and Shelly Fulks; four great-grandchildren, Kendall Bush, Hali Bush, Patrick Eudaly, and Shae Bush.
