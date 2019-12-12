12/17/19 — Lewis Kelly Wilbanks

Mr. Lewis Kelly Wilbanks of Fayetteville, passed this life on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at his residence at the age of 69. Services are scheduled for Tuesday, December 17th, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Grove Cemetery in Lincoln County. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 16th, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home.
Mr. Wilbanks, a native of Coldwater TN, was the son of the late John and Tennie Sanders Wilbanks. He was a lifelong farmer and long-time employee of Harold Armstrong.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nannie Wilbanks, one daughter and son-in-law, Diane Holman and Ollie Wilbanks; two grandsons, Tim Wilbanks and Jimmy Clutts; three brothers, Ollie, Junior, and Edward; and one sister, Jennie Mae
Mr. Wilbanks is survived by five daughters, Shelia Bates, Angela Wilbanks (Pete Bates), Barbara Clutts (Melvin), Sue Repasky (George), and Debbie Clutts (Billy Wayne); two sisters, Elizabeth Pigg (Jerry) of Hazel Green, AL and Faye Tallman of Flintville, TN; twenty-five grandchildren; thirty-six great-grandchildren; and eighteen great-great-grandchildren; as well as a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Chris Wilbanks, Michael Holman, Jeff Holman, Larry Foxx, Michael Clutts, and Michael Pressley. Honorary Pallbearer, Shawn Bevels
The family requests that if you wish to make donations in lieu of flowers, that they be directed to the American Red Cross, P. O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839
