12/17/19– Betty Jean Carter

Betty Jean Carter, of Manchester, passed this life on Thursday, December
12, 2019 at his residence at the age of 77. Funeral Services are scheduled
for 1:00 PM, Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home
with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home from 5 – 8 PM.
Betty, a native of Rutherford County, was the daughter of the late Carson
and Mattie Bell Joyce Epperson. She loved her family and being with her
kids and grandkids. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. She also enjoyed
attending Dirt Track Races.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Mark
Fletcher; brothers, Bill, Jim, Lee, and Milton Epperson and sister, Louise
Neeley.
She is survived by husband, Richard Carter of Manchester; sons, Michael
Carter (Linda) of Huntland and Richie Carter (Melissa) of Hillsboro;
daughter, Rebecca Neeley (Terry) of Manchester; sister, Dorothy Smith of
Shelbyville; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren and several
nieces and nephews.
