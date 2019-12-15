12/14/19 — Roy Howard Fulton

Mr. Roy Howard Fulton, 77, passed away Saturday
December 14, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma. He was born in
Normandy, Tennessee on October 16, 1942 to Clarence Lee Fulton and Sally
Nell Rust Fulton who preceded him in death along with his daughter Kimberly
Fulton; sisters, Mary Tucker, Bobbie Fairchild and Betty Pruitt; infant
siblings, Ruby Hazel and Johnny Fulton.
He is survived by his sons, Jerome Fulton, McMinnville and Josh Fulton,
Tullahoma; daughters, Sonya Brown, Tullahoma, Marcie Cantrell, Tullahoma,
Amber Fulton, Tullahoma and Katy Bonner, Estill Springs; brothers, Thomas
Fulton, Centerline, Michigan and Kenneth Fulton, Centerline, Michigan;
sisters, Patricia Hack, Port Huron, Michigan, Delilah Wuestewald, Montana
and Diane Nihranz, Roseville, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; 6 great
grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews.
At his request he was cremated and no services will be held.
Arrangements By: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.