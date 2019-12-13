12/14/19 — Patricia Cloud

Patricia Cloud, age 80, of Hillsboro, Tennessee, formerly of Red Bank, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at her residence. Patricia (known as Patsy) was born March 15, 1939, in Long Branch, New Jersey, the daughter of David and Agnes (Nolan) Donahue. She married Robert Lee Cloud on November 15, 1958, in Red Bank, New Jersey.
Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Robert of Hillsboro, Tennessee; daughter, Theresa Johnson (Andrew) of Laytonsville, Maryland; daughter, Linda Weinstein (Cliff) of Pensacola, Florida; son, Brian Cloud (Gloria) of Albuquerque, New Mexico; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne O’Neill of Dunnellon, Florida; several nieces, nephews, and Godchildren. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, David and Agnes Donahue; one son, Robert Thomas Cloud.
Patricia was employed by the United Parcel Service for 16 years. She also owned and operated a Carvel ice cream store in Middletown, New Jersey for 10 years.
Visitation for Patricia will be held at Manchester Funeral Home on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted at 10 AM on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, in Manchester.
The family requests for donations to be made in Patricia’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105, by phone, 800-805-5856, or by their website, www.stjude.org
The family will be hosting a reception with friends following the service at 2:00 PM on Saturday, at 2828 Bains Road, Hillsboro, TN.
