12/14/19 — James Calvin Rhea

Mr. James Calvin Rhea, 81, of the Hubbard’s Cove
Community in Grundy County passed away Wednesday December 11, 2019 at Alive
Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He was born in Hubbard’s Cove on
January 14, 1938 to Claude Calvin Rhea and Gladys Marie Adams Rhea who
preceded him in death.
He was retired from Batesville Casket Casket Company. He was a member of
the Wesley Chapel Church for over 40 years and later the Asbury United
Methodist Church and a US Air Force veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Linda J. Shafer Rhea; son, James Calvin Rhea
Jr. Morrison, TN; sister, Sue Rhea (Robin) Hood, Bon Aqua, TN.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday at the Wesley Chapel Church in
Hubbard’s Cove with burial to follow in the Wesley’s Chapel Cemetery.
Visitation:
12:00 noon – 1:00 PM Saturday at the Wesley’s Chapel Church. Arrangements
by: Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee.